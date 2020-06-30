Chingari App Hits 100,000 Downloads Per Hour After TikTok Ban News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The Indian government has banned 59 Chinese apps, including the popular video-sharing app TikTok. Now, similar applications like Chingari and Mitron are expected to garner more users in the country. Recently, Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and chief product officer of the Chingari app, revealed via a tweet that the app received about 100,000 downloads per hour. According to an earlier report, TikTok's alternative app Chingari has surpassed 25 lakh downloads on the Google Play Store.

The company also claimed that the app has reached 25 lakh downloads from about 6 lakh downloads in just ten days. The app is rated 4.7 out of 5 on Google Play Store and is also known as 'Original Indian Short Video App'. The app can be downloaded from the Google Store as well as the Apple Store.

About Chingari App

The Chingari app is a short video sharing platform created to compete with TikTok. It was created by two Bengaluru-based programmers, Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam. The app was made available on Google Play in November 2018, although it launched on iOS in January 2019.

The Chingari app can be downloaded for free and users can watch or share short videos on the platform. Users must login to like or upload the videos. This needs permission from the user's phone's camera, location and the application is also available in multiple languages ​​including English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, and more.

Will Chingari Take Place Of Tiktok?

The way the app has been downloaded in the last few days; it looks like it will soon take a good place as a rival to tiktok. The Government of India claimed in an official statement that under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act and considering the nature of the emergence of powers, they have finalized to ban the all applications.

In a statement, Sumit Ghosh thanked the Indian government for the initiative and welcomed all Tiktok users to the Chingari app. He also mentioned that this is a 100% India-made app. Another interesting thing is that the TikTok has disappeared from Google and Apple App Store. On the other hand, TikTok's rival, the Mitron app also has been has surpassed more than 1 crore downloads on Google Play Store.

Best Mobiles in India