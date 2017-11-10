Clips adds Selfie Scenes to iPhone X for immersive, 360-degree selfies

Apple has just announced a major update to Clips, which is a free app for iOS that lets users easily create and share fun videos using iPhone or iPad.

The new version of Clips introduces Selfie Scenes and adds artistic style transfer effects as well as a redesigned interface so that you can create great videos on the go. Selfie Scenes is essentially an exciting new feature that places users into animated, 360-degree scenes when recording selfies. Using the TrueDepth camera system on iPhone X, it transports users into bustling cities, serene landscapes, abstract paintings and even the Millennium Falcon and Mega-Destroyer from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

"Clips users love how quick and easy it is to create amazing videos on iPhone or iPad," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Apps Product Marketing.

"And we're making it even more fun with Selfie Scenes. By harnessing the incredible new TrueDepth camera system on iPhone X, users can now record selfies against a variety of fun and whimsical backdrops with just a tap," she added further.

Selfie Scenes Thanks to the all new Selfie Scenes, Apple iPhone X users can choose from 10 Apple-designed scenes, featuring unique locations, characters, colors and visual styles plus two scenes from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Each scene offers a full 360-degree experience, so it surrounds iPhone X users on all sides as they move their device. Also, the environmental sound effects make the scenes even more immersive. New Effects and Stickers The updated version of Clips uses advanced machine learning to add new artistic effects to any photo r video. With the new effects, any photo or video can be turned into an oil painting, water-colored picture or even a pencil sketch; all in real time while recording. Moreover, Clips adds more content from Disney, including full-screen posters featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, as well as Star Wars stickers featuring animated versions of Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Chewbacca to name a few. Users can also add more personality to their Clips videos with 16 new Apple-designed stickers and 21 new royalty-free soundtracks from indie artists. And, as with all Clips soundtracks, these new tracks automatically adjust to match the length of videos. Redesigned User Interface The latest update completely redesigns the UI. It now has a streamlined design that puts frequently used controls easily within reach. There is a new Effects browser that lets iPhone users view and choose filters, labels, stickers and emoji. Labeled buttons make it easier than ever to edit Live Titles, add or change filters, trim, mute and delete clips. And full-screen browsers allow users to see more of their content when viewing their photo library or selecting animated posters. iCloud Support Users now have the liberty to access and edit their Clips videos on their iPhone or iPad via iCloud. Videos are automatically uploaded and backed up to iCloud, so users can start a video on iPhone and finish it later on iPad. Photos and video clips in iCloud Photo Library are referenced by Clips, not copied, to make efficient use of iCloud storage. Availability Clips 2.0 is available starting from today as a free update on the App Store and is compatible with iPhone 5s, iPad Air and iPad mini 2 and later models, running iOS 11.1 and later. However, the Selfie Scenes feature is exclusively available on iPhone X and style transfer effects are only available on iPhone 7 and later models and 2017 iPad Pro.