Corona Kavach, Location-Based Tracker App Launched By Government News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

With the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus across the world, India has started facing the heat and the government has announced a 21-day lockdown effective from March 25. Eventually, a lot of misinformation and reports are circulating regarding the coronavirus. However, only official information holds value and we need to rely on the same.

Having said that, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology along with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has come up with Corona Kavach, a COVID-19 Tracker. Well, this app is currently in the beta phase and users can experience crashes right now.

Corona Kavach Tracker

As per the official description, the Corona Kavach is a location-based app that uses the location of the users' smartphones to alert if they are at risk of being exposed to COVID-19. Notably, it provides information about coronavirus and related information. And, it is available only on Android for now and users can download it from Google Play Store.

Notably, this app tracks the location of users every hour and tells if they have come in contact with someone who has been tested positive for coronavirus. It works in a simple way. Firstly, you need to fill a form with six questions such as your temperature, difficulty in breathing, travel history, body ache, etc.

Depending on the questions, the app will categorize between green, orange, yellow and red. Notably, green means that you are all fine, orange indicates you to visit a doctor, yellow indicates quarantine, and red shows that you are infected. You can press a button to activate the app and track your movements every hour when you step out of your house. If someone has marked themselves infected or quarantine via this app in your vicinity, it will alert you.

The Challenge!

While this is a useful app for those who want to stay safe, the challenge is that it requires a lot of cooperation from the public. It needs people to install the app and voluntarily inform the government that they are infected. And, they should remember to activate the tracker as soon as they go out in public. Due to these challenges, we cannot say that Corona Kavach will be effective as intended.

Best Mobiles in India