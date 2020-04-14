Coronavirus Effect: TikTok Crosses 1 Billion Downloads On Google Play Store News oi-Tanaya Dutta

TikTok has crossed 1 billion installs on Google Play Store due to the COVID-19 lockdown. According to a report, the popular entertainment app has become the most installed app on the Play Store.

Due to lockdown, people have been staying home and maintaining social distance as a result of which this popular video app has achieved 1 billion users. As Apple did not launch any app on its App Store so, at the end of February month TikTok was ranked fourth among entertainment apps. According to Sensor Tower, the app also continued its streak with over 115.2 million installs last month.

The total downloads of this app increased by 29.5% in March in India. According to a report, it is also revealed that this video app is the most downloaded in India as the lockdown started. For reducing the load on the internet, the app decided along with other companies to reduce the video quality content and it is said to be added some new feature.

As all of us know TikTok is the most viral topic in social media and also it is a source of endless entertainment. Generally, people are downloading this kind of app in their ofttimes but now people stuck inside their house due to lockdown. So, most of people downloaded this entertainment app.

TikTok has also donated Rs. 100 crores for medical equipment in India. As the lockdown is extended till May so, this entertainment video app is providing some relief to many people in this situation.

To give competition to TikTok, YouTube is also started working on its form of a short-format video platform which will be launch by the end of 2020.

