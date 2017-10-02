Despacito featuring Justin Bieber has broken all records on Wynk Music

According to the Wynk Music, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Spanglish summer single Despacito featuring Justin Bieber has broken all streaming records on its platform.

Ever since its launch in late April, the song has been played over 50 million times and downloaded by over 3 million users on the app and within days of its launch, it became the most searched for the track on the music streaming app and has stayed on the No.1 spot since.

Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director and CEO, Universal Music Group, India and South Asia adds, "Despacito is by far the most streamed International song in India. Competition notwithstanding, it has even outperformed Bollywood songs across platforms and continues to build strong.

It's a clear sign-of-the-times where International music is making a huge headway into our territory and we at UMG India are proud to be leading this movement. With a stellar lineup of new and exciting International music currently in play from UMG - Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber/BloodPop, Maroon 5, U2, Sam Smith, J Balvin, Avicii, to name a few - we are confident that this skew of International music consumption will continue to see an upswing, said Devraj.

Kartik Sheth, CEO Wynk, explains, "Through our partnerships with international music labels, we have created a viable platform for Indian millennials to discover and enjoy the music their western counterparts are listening to. That's why, today International music makes up more than 26 percent of an overall song plays on Wynk Music, with top international tracks competing head-to-head with Bollywood hits.

As a result, while Bollywood still rules the roost, English music streams have grown manifold on the app, with Pop & EDM being one of the most popular genres."

To recall, this year in August "Despacito" also became the most streamed track of all time on Youtube.