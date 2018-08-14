Did you know Google spies on you even if location tracking is off?

What if we tell you that all your moment travel and everything is tracked by Google? Yes, this is happening according to a press investigation from computer-science researchers at Princeton, Google services on iPhone and Android devices are said to be storing your location details even when you have turned off the option with the settings.

Usually, Google seeks your permissions when required, it even reminds you to grant permission for using Map service. Once you grand allow the permission then it starts recording your location every time. Google Maps will display your location history in a timeline which gives a map of your daily movements. The moment you turn of the feature, Google tells you that the places you visited are no longer stored in the database.

The researchers have found that this ends the true story, they have discovered that even the Location History is paused or stopped, some Google apps are still storing time-stamped location data without even seeking for the permission of the user. It seems Google said to store a snapshot of your current location even if you don't open the Maps.

"There are a number of different ways that Google may use location to improve people's experience, including Location History, Web and App Activity, and through device-level Location Services. We provide clear descriptions of these tools, and robust controls so people can turn them on or off, and delete their histories at any time," Google spokesperson said.

The automatic daily weather updates on your Android smartphone pinpoint your location generally. Even the search location nothing have to do with your location. These privacy issues have affected about two billion Android users and millions of iOS users across the globe. Moreover, this is not just a privacy issue, but this is a clear violation of a user's preferences.

To prevent your selves from getting recorded by Google is that you can turn off "Web and App Activity" that is enabled by default on your smartphones.