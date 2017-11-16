“Discover” feature now added to Facebook Messenger in India

Facebook today announced that its "Discover" tab for searching featured bots, nearby places and businesses will be integrated into Messenger in India.

"We are excited to announce that starting today we will gradually be rolling out the Discover tab in India, a new feature in Messenger that makes it easy and simple for people to find and browse bots and business pages," stated the social network giant in a blog post. The new 'Discover' feature is located at the lower right-hand corner of the Messenger home screen.

Through this particular feature, users will be able to browse recently visited businesses, experiences and categories. Two of the categories will be expanded and rotated out regularly. Both the featured unit along with the bots and Pages in the various categories will be refreshed on a regular basis as well.

In the tab, Facebook Messenger users will also be able to browse through categories of bots, see featured bots and check out the ones they have recently used. Undoubtedly, Discover will make it easier to find bots, but the feature appears to be more about re-emphasizing the chatbots medium.

The "Discover" tab was first rolled out to the users residing in the US, at the Facebook F8 2017 Developer Conference held in April.

"After (finding) promising results in the US, we have decided to launch the Discover Tab in additional countries, including India," the statement added further.

With the arrival of the Discover platform in India, people are expected to put more attention on chatbots. If your Facebook Messenger has not yet got the new feature, don't worry as it is expected to be rolled out in a few days.