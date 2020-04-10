Disney+ Streaming Service Garners 50 Million Paid Users Globally News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Disney+ has already signed up 50 million paid users worldwide within five months of the initial launch. Disney last reported 28.6 million Disney+ paid subscribers on Feb 3, meaning it's packed on more than 21 million net new users within two months.

Disney+ was rolled out in eight Western European countries - U.K., Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, France, and Switzerland over two weeks when it launched. Besides, Disney+ officially launched on April 3 in India, in conjunction with the existing Hotstar service. In less than a week, according to the company, India already accounted for comparatively 8 million of Disney+ 50 million paid subscribers.

Meanwhile, before the introductory launch last November in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands, analysts had ballparked around 18 million Disney+ users by the end of the 2020 year.

Certainly, Disney+ may be one of the only radiant spots for the media conglomerate in the first three months of 2020, given the economic upheaval of the coronavirus crisis. Disney's theme parks are closed indefinitely; ESPN has lost all traditional live sports, and the movie studios have pushed back their theatrical-release slates and halted production.

Meanwhile, the continued COVID-19 pandemic could present near-term problems for Disney+ by crimping its pipeline of the latest content. While many consumers around the globe have been lured by Disney's strong library in initial market launches, Disney+ will need to present new material to influence them to keep paying for it in the coming months.

Subscriber retention will become even more critical for Disney+ as millions of U.S. users roll off the free-for-one-year offer from Verizon, starting at the end of 2020.

Best Mobiles in India