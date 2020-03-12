Disney+ Hotstar Arrives On iOS, Android App Earlier Than Expected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Disney+ video streaming service is live in India now, almost three weeks in advance. The new streaming service spotted a few hours after Hotstar was rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar. Now, Disney+ originals are available for streaming in India and will be competing with other streaming services like Amazon, Netflix, and more.

Hostar Is Now Disney+ Hotstar

Disney CEO Bob Iger had previously noted that the Disney+ streaming service would arrive in India on March 29, in a collaboration with Hotstar. But now, the streaming service has been silently rolled out and can be accessed via the Hotstar app for Android and iOS.

On the other hand, Hotstar, one of the popular streaming sites in India, has been quietly rebranding its platform. Users began noticing an updated Android and iOS app to include a new Disney+ Hotstar logo and a color theme. For now, the Hotstar official website hasn't been updated yet.

Disney+ In India

Disney+ original video content like The Mandalorian, Hero Project (created by Marvel), and more are now available in India, starting from yesterday (March 11). The Disney+ original series comes in addition to the videos available from Disney's catalog including movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new streaming service also provides children's entertainment TV shows and educational videos including shows featuring Timon, Pumbaa, Mickey Mouse, and so on. Users should note that the above-mentioned shows, movies, and Disney+ original content are available across the platform on website, mobile, TV, and tablet.

Disney recently acquired 21st Century Fox, which means that the streaming service will include movies and other videos from this production house. Disney+ will likely gain more popularity in India, as compared to Netflix and Amazon Prime due to its wide range of content. Currently, Hotstar Premium costs Rs. 999 per year, which is much cheaper than Netflix's subscription, another added point for Disney+ Hotstar.

Best Mobiles in India