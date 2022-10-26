Just In
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Starts Rolling Out 'Maintenance Mode': How To Use The Privacy Feature?
- 2 hrs ago Redmi Note 12 Pro Display Confirmed: Won't Get A Curved Screen
- 4 hrs ago Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale: Mega Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus 10R Prime Edition
- 4 hrs ago Ola MoveOS 3 Announced: New Features Coming To Ola S1/S1 Pro
Don't Miss
- Finance ICICI Direct Bets On This Multibagger Cements Stock, Sees Potential Upside Of Upto 19%
- Sports Double National champ Aryan eyes walk down Magnolia Lane at Augusta ahead of Asia-Pacific challenge
- Automobiles Ken Block Smokes Sin City In Custom Audi S1 Hoonitron EV As Gymkhana Goes Electric
- News UNSC's counter-terror meet in India to focus on use of internet, new payment mechanism by terrorists
- Movies Pakistani Actor Feroze Khan’s Ex-Wife Shares Domestic Violence Evidence; Here’s What Latter Has To Say
- Lifestyle Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Bewitching In Her Movie Ram Setu
- Travel Bermuda & Its Islands – An Intimate Paradise
- Education DU Admission 2022: University of Delhi Issues CSAS Round 2 Vacant Seats List; Check Details Here
Disney+ Hotstar Super Plan Gets Up to ₹500 Discount; How to Avail Offer?
Disney+ Hotstar, which is the go-to destination for cricket fans to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, has come up with an offer. With this ongoing offer, the Disney+ Hotstar Super Plan can be subscribed to by paying just ₹399 per year while its cost is ₹899 per year.
This offer could be appealing to many who are looking forward to getting a Disney+ Hotstar subscription to watch the T20 World Cup cricket matches. Let's take a look at how to get the Hotstar Super Plan for ₹399 for a year.
Discount on Disney+ Hotstar Super Plan
As per the ongoing offer, users can get a flat discount of ₹100 while subscribing to the Hotstar Super Plan. With the Hotstar Super Plan, subscribers will get access to Live Sports, TV series, Movies, and more. They can access the content on two devices at FHD 1080p resolution. However, the catch is that only Jio users will be able to get up to ₹500 discount, which is based on their remaining validity.
Related: Check out the Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans in India
If subscribers of Jio get their Disney+ Hotstar access bundled with the recharge plan, they will get a discount on the Super Plan. The discount will be based on the validity of the plan, which is remaining.
For those who are unaware, the telco offers Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,119 prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile access. Earlier, the company listed many plans with this benefit, but recently it discontinued the Disney+ Hotstar bundle offer on the majority of its prepaid plans. Now, only a couple of annual plans with 365 days of validity offer access to this OTT platform for free.
Other users will get ₹100 off on the Super Plan by using the promo code HSSUPER100OFF. Notably, the offer is not applicable on the Premium plan.
How to Get Disney+ Hotstar Super Plan at Discount?
To get the discount, users have to follow the steps below.
Step 1: Click on this link to go to the Disney+ Hotstar sign-up page.
Step 2: Follow the instructions on the screen.
Step 3: Select the Super Plan and the discount will be applied automatically.
Step 4: Select the mode of payment and complete the process.
That's it! The Disney+ Hotstar Super Plan will be activated.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
10,608
-
24,278
-
13,833
-
21,825
-
11,999
-
24,050
-
18,999
-
12,999
-
12,595
-
14,999