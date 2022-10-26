Disney+ Hotstar Super Plan Gets Up to ₹500 Discount; How to Avail Offer? News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

Disney+ Hotstar, which is the go-to destination for cricket fans to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, has come up with an offer. With this ongoing offer, the Disney+ Hotstar Super Plan can be subscribed to by paying just ₹399 per year while its cost is ₹899 per year.

This offer could be appealing to many who are looking forward to getting a Disney+ Hotstar subscription to watch the T20 World Cup cricket matches. Let's take a look at how to get the Hotstar Super Plan for ₹399 for a year.

Discount on Disney+ Hotstar Super Plan

As per the ongoing offer, users can get a flat discount of ₹100 while subscribing to the Hotstar Super Plan. With the Hotstar Super Plan, subscribers will get access to Live Sports, TV series, Movies, and more. They can access the content on two devices at FHD 1080p resolution. However, the catch is that only Jio users will be able to get up to ₹500 discount, which is based on their remaining validity.

If subscribers of Jio get their Disney+ Hotstar access bundled with the recharge plan, they will get a discount on the Super Plan. The discount will be based on the validity of the plan, which is remaining.

For those who are unaware, the telco offers Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,119 prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile access. Earlier, the company listed many plans with this benefit, but recently it discontinued the Disney+ Hotstar bundle offer on the majority of its prepaid plans. Now, only a couple of annual plans with 365 days of validity offer access to this OTT platform for free.

Other users will get ₹100 off on the Super Plan by using the promo code HSSUPER100OFF. Notably, the offer is not applicable on the Premium plan.

How to Get Disney+ Hotstar Super Plan at Discount?

To get the discount, users have to follow the steps below.

Step 1: Click on this link to go to the Disney+ Hotstar sign-up page.

Step 2: Follow the instructions on the screen.

Step 3: Select the Super Plan and the discount will be applied automatically.

Step 4: Select the mode of payment and complete the process.

That's it! The Disney+ Hotstar Super Plan will be activated.

