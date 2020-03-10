Do You Know How Voice AI Is Helping Healthcare Industry In India News oi-Karan Sharma

Voice Assistants are playing a very crucial role in everyone's life be its Google Assistant, Siri, or Alexa. With the help of this, you can access all your IoT devices with some simple command. However, the capabilities are depending on how a developer chooses to apply the assistant. Voice Assistant technology can be customized to recognize and analyze medical conditions which can be useful in a healthcare application.

Healthcare is an evolving field, from new policies and research to advances in medical technology and drug trails. The ways to streamline the healthcare industry can save both money and lives and makes the industry disruptive.

Voice AI has become augmented to some of the frequently use technologies today. There is various voice assistant like Siri, Alexa or Cortana exist in personal devices which are not a better fit for the medical landscape. Voice Assistants have major potential users in the healthcare space:

• Doctors use this program to take patient's note, process data and access record

• Patients can access to care-on-demand and patients with diseases are benefitted the most. It also helps them to manage appointments, walk-ins and more.

Voice and virtual assistants are the most promising and market-ready AI systems which are providing innovation to existing technology already integrated into healthcare. AI is reaching its height with each passing day.

Navia Life Care, a health-tech startup is building patient engagement platforms for medical providers, focusing on aspects of compliance, monitoring and communication. It also provides voice-based virtual assistant for providers.

Navia's key products are Navi, a voice-powered smart EMR with an AI-based recommendation engine for doctors, Navi Trace, a simple pen and pad device which converts a handwritten prescription into digital format and NaviaQM - a low cost, automated OPD efficiency tool optimized to reduce patient wait times and improve patient experience within healthcare providers.

Best Mobiles in India