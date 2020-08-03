ENGLISH

    Meet Dodo Drop App, An Alternative To Chinese File-Sharing Apps

    By
    |

    In light of the recent ban on 59 Chinese apps in India followed by several others, there is an increase in the number of apps made in India. The urgency in creating India based apps that could be effective alternatives to the banned Chinese apps has resulted in offerings that specialize in short video sharing and file sharing app categories.

    One such app that has been developed recently in India is Dodo Drop, a file-sharing app. It has been developed by Ashfaq Mehmood Choudhary, a 17-year-old boy from Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. Initially, the SHAREit app was banned and following the same several other apps faced a ban in the subsequent bans. So, this new app-based in India is said to make it quite easy for users.

    Dodo Drop App Details

    The Dodo Drop will let users share audios, images, videos, and texts between two devices with two devices sans internet access. The developer stated that it took him four weeks to develop this app. It features a transfer rate of up to 480Mbps, which is faster than SHAREit and is easy to use as well. The data that is transferred is completely secure and encrypted.

    New Wave Of Indian Apps

    Of late, the Information Technology Ministry said that it received complaints from several sources about the misuse of mobile apps on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and transmitting user data in an unauthorized way to servers located outside of India. It is for the very same reason that the government banned Chinese apps.

    Following the same, the Prime Minister of India has been looking for options to decrease the dependency on foreign apps and products and focus on the development of India-based apps. Also, there is an initiative that motivates developers in India to come up with their own apps.

    Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 19:23 [IST]
