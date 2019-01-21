ENGLISH

Dolby Labs working on smartphone app to deliver studio-grade audio

Dolby has a new app coming our way.

    Dolby Labs is said to be gearing up to foray into the social space. The firm is rumored to be testing a new smartphone app that will allow users to record quality audio without having to use studio-grade equipment.

    Dolby Labs working on smartphone app to deliver studio-grade audio

     

    The app is currently being tested under the codename "234," reports TechCrunch. The report also suggests that Dolby Labs is working on a smartphone app that will be aimed at the creators seeking for quality audio but fall short high-end products.

    The app already has a signup link, but there isn't any page associated with it, which means the app is still under development. The report further explains that the app will clear audio automatically while giving it space and tone at an ideal loudness.

    Users who have already received the beta version of the app will be able to record audio and video using the noise canceling option. The app also offers some free editing tools that include a free trial of Dolby's Essentials suite of EQ presets.

    Previously, Dolby Labs and Lenovo announced the world's first laptop featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Speaker System. Dubbed Lenovo Yoga C930, the laptop brings HDR imaging technology with speakers, specifically designed by Dolby meant to deliver breakthrough audio.

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
