Elyments, Made In India Social Media App Focuses On Privacy News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Indian app developers are active unlike ever before to come up with impressive Made in India apps. Now, an Indian social media app dubbed Elyments has been launched. This app combines the features of many other social media apps into a single platform. Notably, it offers social networking, instant messaging and a tool for video as well as voice calls in the same platform.

Elyments social media app is a super app, which has been developed completely in India by over 1000 IT professionals. The app has been launched by M Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice President of India in the presence Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Humanitarian and Founder of the Art of Living.

Elyments Social Media App Details

Elyments social media app is available on the Google Play Store and App Store for download. It bundles all the features that we have seen on other popular social media apps into its platform as mentioned earlier. The vision of Elyments is to provide a unified social networking experience to the users.

What's more interesting is that the Made in India app Elyments focuses on the privacy of its users. It has been developed by the country's leading privacy professionals to ensure the same. Eventually, the user data is stored within the country and will not be shared with third-party sans the users' consent. This way, Elyments gets an upper hand as it ensures privacy, which is compromised by many other social media apps that originate from other countries and subject to privacy concerns.

As it is a Made in India app, Elyments social media app will be available in over eight Indian languages. For several months, this app has been under crowd-testing by over 1000 people. It has already been downloaded nearly 200,00 times.

Upcoming Features Of Elyments

In the coming weeks, Elyments is in plans to launch a slew of other features that include audio or video calling, public profiles that can be subscribed to, and an interface for secure payments. And, there will be a curated commerce platform to promote domestic brands and encourage the use of regional voice commands.

Given that as many as 59 Chinese apps, most of which were household names were banned in India last week, the launch of Made In India Elyments social media app makes us believe that more could be incoming.

Best Mobiles in India