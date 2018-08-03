Eros Now join hands with InMobi

Eros International a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that Eros Now, has partnered with InMobi, enabling advertisers to directly monetize on its platform.

This partnership will give brands and advertisers a unique opportunity to experience an end-to-end playbook that spans innovative video and ad formats, dynamic in-content placement of high-quality movies, and music videos and originals across devices.

Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital, said: "The digital penetration is seeing an incremental growth across cities in India and the consumer is increasingly spending much more time on their mobile devices than they did a few years ago, making it one of the most sought-after platforms for advertising. We are happy to join hands with one of the leading advertising platforms in India and aim to continue providing a seamless experience to all our subscribers."

In addition, Eros Now will also adopt InMobi's mobile-first advertising platform to market content through the in-app video universe across India. It will unlock avenue for brands to engage with their audiences on a native video platform hosting Bollywood and movie content, which up until now had principally been out of the advertiser purview.

Naveen Tewari, Founder, and CEO, InMobi, said, "Our distinction lies in our core business which centers around the primary screen - Mobile; making this an organic progression for us, and that's where our decade-long expertise also comes at play. Our full-stack mobile OTT solutions hinged on in-app and our video-first platform will not only allow for deep brand integrations but will improve the overall efficacy of content monetization, driven through Eros Now's original video content."

With this partnership, the two companies will work in close cooperation to devise a go-to-market strategy, offering integrated advertising and marketing solutions for Eros Now.

India's OTT video viewing is expected to grow by 355 million by 2020 as per a Deloitte report.