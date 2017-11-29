Everything you should know about Facebook Explore Feed

Recently, the social networking giant Facebook has launched a new feature, which is similar to the news feed that pulls content from pages you don’t follow, Events, Groups and more. This specific feature 'Explore Feed' has been added to a Navigation bar on sides as a separate tab in desktop and added as rocket icon on the mobile app.

According to the company, the goal of the 'Explore feed' is to connect users to Facebook’s broader network of news and information. With Explore Feed feature, users will get posts, articles, photos, and videos from sources you haven’t yet followed on a consistent basis. Moreover, the content you get on 'Explore Feed' will be similar to those you’ve already liked, as well as those popular among your friends.

Once you tap on the option, it will take you to another page where a big illustration with a rocket that says, “Welcome to Explore Feed,” along with the subheading: “Top posts for you, from across Facebook.” The company has originally tested the Explore Feed on mobile, but now the feature is available both in-app and a desktop browser.

So what's the purpose of this apart from getting you some content which you haven't followed? The catch here is that the more time you spend on the app, the more ads you see, the more money Facebook makes.



In a blog Facebook said,

“With all of the possible stories in each person’s feed, we always work to connect people with the posts they find most meaningful. People have told us they want an easier way to see posts from friends and family, so we are testing two separate feeds, one as a dedicated space with posts from friends and family and another as a dedicated space for posts from Pages. To understand if people like these two different spaces, we will test a few things, such as how people engage with videos and other types of posts. These tests will start in Sri Lanka, Bolivia, Slovakia, Serbia, Guatemala, and Cambodia. We have no current plans to roll this out globally.”