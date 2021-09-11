Exclusive: Dizo Watch 2 Will Have Dedicated Dizo App Support

Dizo has scheduled the Dizo Watch and the Dizo Watch Pro launch on September 15 in India. While the company itself has teased a bunch of features, we are bringing one exclusive detail that you can expect from the upcoming Dizo smartwatches in India.

Dizo Watch 2 Will Get Dedicated Dizo App Support

The Dizo Watch 2 will come with support for Dizo App. This is a dedicated smartphone companion app which not just the Dizo Watch 2 will have support, but also the future models. This information comes from one of the industry sources.

Notably, only the Dizo Watch 2 will initially arrive with the Dizo App support and not the Dizo Watch Pro. It is worth mentioning that until now Dizo smartwatches were paired up with smartphones using the Realme link app.

The Dizo Watch Pro will currently have the Realme link app support only. Nevertheless, the dedicated Dizo App for the Dizo smartwatches is a welcome feature that would definitely improve the overall user experience.

Dizo App Key Features

The Dizo App would allow the Dizo Watch 2 and the future Dizo smartwatches to seamlessly pair with smartphones. We are yet to get information as to what all features the dedicated Dizo App will offer. However, users will be able to utilize all the custom features which will be pre-loaded in the smartphone app.

Also, the app will show the users real-time health data including heart rate, SpO2 readings and others. We have shared the screenshots of the Dizo App which you will be using with the Dizo Watch 2.

And you will be able to see that the company has designed a neat UI for easy user accessibility. The Dizo App will be available for download via Google Play Store and also App Store on iPhones.

Dizo Watch 2, Dizo Watch Pro Price In India

We also have got information related to the Dizo Watch 2 and the Dizo Watch Pro's expected Indian pricing. The Dizo Watch 2 might be launched under Rs. 3,000 in India, while the Dizo Watch Pro is likely to be announced under Rs. 5,000.

Dizo Watch 2, Dizo Watch Pro Specificactions

As far as the specifications are confirmed, the Dizo Watch 2 is tipped with a big 1.69-inch full touch display. The budget smartwatch will have a SpO2 monitor, sleep monitor, heart rate sensor, and multiple sports modes for health tracking.

The Dizo Watch 2 smartwatch is said to come with metal encasing, 5ATM certification making it up to water-resistant with up to 50m depth. The Dizo Watch Pro is also tipped with similar features.

However, it will have additional dual GPS and GLONASS support. We are expecting a good response from the Indian audience for the upcoming Dizo Watch 2 and the Dizo Watch Pro. That's considering the pricing and the expected high-end features.

It's good to see that Dizo is expanding its product portfolio and establishing its name in the budget segment.

The brand's efforts to improve the user experience by bringing dedicated support for its products will help it achieve a larger user base. With all these developments, it wouldn't be wrong to anticipate some more pocket-friendly digital accessories from Dizo in the future.