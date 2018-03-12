Facebook adds new "Latest Conversations" feature to keep you updated

Facebook has introduced a new feature called "Latest Conversations", which will allow you to keep a track on the latest happenings around the world. When you search a news topic, this feature will show you all the posts related to the topic from users who are not even in your friend list. Not only this, there will be a live ticker telling you the number of people engaged with the topic.

"We're rolling out a new section in search results that will show the most recent public posts about timely topics that a lot of people are discussing on Facebook," said a spokesperson of the company in a statement. The "Latest Conversations" tab on Facebook pops up below the Photos and News section when you search for something. However, not all the posts will make sense to you. As of now, there is no filter system added to the feature.

Also Read: Facebook to introduce premium TV shows next month

So you might end up seeing posts written in some other languages. Nonetheless, it still gives you a clear idea on what people across the globe are thinking about that specific news topic.

You should keep in mind that not all topics will be a part of the "Latest Conversation" feed. On what basis Facebook chooses the topics that come under the "Latest Conversation" feed is not known yet.

One drawback of this feature is that it doesn't get auto updated. So when you get to the bottom of the feed, you will have to go back to the "Latest Conversation" tab, and click again on the "See All" to see new posts. Hopefully, Facebook will fix this issue in future.

Also Read: Facebook's VR division Oculus to discontinue in-house film production

Additionally, the social media company is testing a "Topic To Follow" feature for its News Feed section.

Currently, the "Latest Conversations" feature is only available on the mobile app.