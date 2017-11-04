Facebook's Bonfire is a standalone group video chat app

Facebook has announced a new Bonfire app that is focused on making live group video chats. The app was initially spotted on iOS in September this year and was available only to select users. Now, the app is available for Android as well.

The app is called Bonfire: Group Video Chat and can be downloaded via Google Play Store but is available only in select regions. However, every Android user can sideload the app by downloading the APK file v1.5.0 from APK Mirror. Facebook's Bonfire is mainly targeted at the millennials and offers filters as in Snapchat. Given that the company has been witnessing a drop in engagement from the young users, this app is believed to help in cater to their needs with the ability to make group video chats.

Similar to the other apps made by Facebook, the Bonfire: Group Video Chat is also integrated with the company's suite of applications including Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. Bonfire allows users take pictures of their video chats and share the same on the above mentioned social media applications owned by Facebook.

Bonfire's group video chat app mimics the Houseparty application, a popular group video chat app as it offers similar functionality. Notably, the Facebook app supports up to eight users in a group video chat. The app is easy to setup and gives you the options to choose from a plethora of stickers and effects.

According to the Google Play listing of Facebook's Bonfire: Group Video Chat app, "Bonfire is a group video chat app that lets you hang out with your best friends and meet new ones. When you open the app, instantly start video chatting with friends. From doing homework to catching up, Bonfire is the best place to get together with all your friends."