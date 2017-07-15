Facebook camera lets you create GIFs

Facebook has been building the camera in its main app for quite a considerable time. Now, the Facebook camera gets a new function that lets users create animated GIFs.

Spotted by The Next Web, this Facebook camera feature can be accessed by tapping the camera icon at the top left corner of the app. In the camera interface, users will have just swipe right to start creating quick GIFs. It works pretty fine and users can add different frames and filters such as Prisma effects. The resulting animated GIFs can be shared only on Facebook, be it as ports or story.

These animated GIFs cannot be shared on other platforms but can be saved as videos. Eventually, these GIFs will remain useless outside Facebook. It is said that the GIFs created using this feature of the Facebook Camera are short and last only a few seconds.

Notably, the support for creating animated GIFs was found only on the iOS app of Facebook. The Android app of the social networking site is yet to get this feature. For now, not all the iOS users have received it as Facebook seems to be in the process of rolling out the update to the users.

If you don't remember, Facebook introduced the ability to add GIFs in the comments section last month to celebrate the 30th birthday of GIF format. Already, it is possible for users of Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp to create and share GIFs. With the ability to create GIFs on Facebook itself, users need not depend on the third-party apps for the purpose.