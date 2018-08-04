Facebook Dating Service goes to internal testing with "Conversation Starter" feature

Facebook made an announcement about launching a dedicated dating app at F8 event in May 2018. And now, according to leaked screenshots, the app development has been completed and the company is testing the app internally amongst the Facebook employees.

According to a tweet from an independent researcher Jane Manchun Wong, the company is already testing the same and she event obtained evidence within the source code of the product.

The leak

According to the researcher, the company has asked its employees to use fake data for the dating profile and all the fake data will be deleted when the app goes live. The harassment policies are strictly applied on the Facebook Dating app as well. And the service clearly mentions that the service should not be used to date your co-worker.

To sign up for the Facebook Dating service, a user has to submit specific gender, location, and which gender that the user is interested in to find the right match. Similarly, Facebook is also coming with something called Conversation starter, which should help to kick-start the conversation.

The researcher was able to fill-in the dating profile application. However, as the service is still in testing mode she wasn't able to use the actual service. Considering all these developments, it looks like the service is in the final stage of testing and Facebook might launch the same to the public by the end of 2018.

Just like Tinder, Facebook Dating service is expected to offer both free and paid service. In the free service, there will be a limited access to user profile and in the paid service the company is most likely to offer unlimited profile with ad-free user experience (speculated). However, Just like Instagram and Facebook, the company could just launch a free service with ads promotion.

Conclusion

When it comes to dating service provider app, Tinder has a kind of monopoly. With the launch of Facebook, dating service Tinder would face a stiff competition.

As of now, there are no details on the actual launch date of the Facebook facebook dating service. However, considering all these developments, the dating service could go live in November or December of 2018.