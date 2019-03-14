Facebook, Instagram crashed for hours, leads to global outrage News oi-Karan Sharma Facebook and Instagram went down for more than 8 hours. Both the media platforms were down and inaccessible on smartphone and desktop both.

Social media tech giant Facebook and Instagram have been reported that both the platforms were down for hours, last night. As indicated by the report, Facebook, Instagram both the media platforms were inaccessible for an expansive number of users. It seems that Facebook and Instagram both were down and inaccessible on smartphone and desktop both.

Some users complained that they can't sign in to their Facebook account. Instagram users were confronting the issues. Instagram and Facebook messenger was likewise not working for certain users. It has been reported that Instagram news feed was not refreshing for most of the users. Then, a few clients have also stated that they are unable to access WhatsApp as well.

The moment Facebook and Instagram went down, users began criticizing both the platforms on Twitter. Couple of hours late, Facebook posted a tweet saying, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

In the same thread, Facebook expressed, "We're focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack."

In case if you don't know what DDoS attack, basically distributed denial-of-service attack happens when multiple systems flood the bandwidth or resources of a targeted system, usually one or more web servers. This attack ultimately crashes the website.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

According to downdetector.com report, Facebook went down somewhere around 10 pm in India, the worldwide outrage began somewhere around 9:38 pm.

This isn't the first time Facebook is confronting a global outrage. Back in November a year ago the same outrage was faced by Facebook when it was down for approximately 40 minutes.

But this time Facebook and Instagram both the social media platform were down for more than eight hours.