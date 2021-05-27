Facebook, Instagram Now Let You Hide 'Likes' On A Post; Here's How To Disable Likes News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Facebook and Instagram along with other social media platforms are currently in the headlines for a possible ban in India due to non-compliance with new IT rules. Amidst all the growing concerns, Facebook has released a new feature that enables a user to hide likes on a post. This new feature will also be available for Instagram users. Here's how you can hide the likes on your Facebook and Instagram posts:

Facebook and Instagram Gets New 'Hide Likes Count' Feature

Facebook has been offering the option to like a post since its initial days. It allows the users to known if their posts have been most admired. The company had later released options to post react on a post instead of just liking it. The latest feature announced by the company would allow a user to hide the 'likes' count of a post.

Facebook has released this option for Instagram as well. However, the company had already tested this feature with Instagram earlier. The users will not only be able to hide the count of likes but also filter the offensive content from other contents.

The company is said to be aiming at giving users better control over the posts they share and what's visible on their news feed. So how can you hide the likes count on Facebook and Instagram?

How To Hide Likes On Facebook And Instagram?

In order to hide the count of likes, you need to go to the settings option and select the new posts tab. You can disable the likes count option from here. Notably, at the time of writing this feature was not active on our devices. But it is likely to be available for all the users soon.

As far as the steps for Instagram are concerned, you will need to visit the settings option here as well. You need to accept the option to hide the count of likes on an Instagram post. Notably, not all devices might have this option readily available. You might have to wait for a while for the mass rollout to be complete.

Facebook 'likes' have been the most talked-about features since the beginning. It essentially lets a user know which of his/her posts is grabbing the most attention. This led the brand to add 'react' emojis so that users can express what they feel about a post.

What Facebook has been avoiding is the 'dislike' option which has been in demand for a long. We would like to see if the company considers releasing this option in future or will update the currently available option.

