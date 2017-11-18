Facebook is testing VR experiences in the users' news feeds: 'Jumanji' VR experience coming soon

Facebook the world's popular and biggest social media platform is always adding new features to make its platform more enriching while users have a better experience. However, Facebook apart from a networking platform it has become a sort of an entertainment hub for many. The company has been adding many new features in this regard as well.

And now after adding 360 videos to "News Feeds" in 2016, Facebook has now begun testing virtual reality (VR) experiences in the users' news feeds. It will reportedly begin with the upcoming "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" film that runs in VR headsets, on mobile phones, desktop and on Facebook.

"The experience, which was also co-developed by Avatar Labs and the Facebook Creative Shop, lets users embark on a kind of 360-degree treasure hunt," Variety.com reported late on Friday.

"On the surface, it's your typical promotional VR experience, meant to give users a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming film," the report added.

Professional wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson tweeted: "Check out this cool, new technology that we are proud to launch with Facebook and Oculus! "'Jumanji' is the first film to have it's own interactive 360 VR experience with Facebook, and with that, we're bringing you right inside the game."

Meanwhile, the social media giant already supports 4K resolutions in its live 360 videos. So users could have a good experience with what's coming in the future.

Facebook now has 2.07 billion monthly active users. The social media giant has seen an increase of 16 percent year-over-year (YoY). The growth is 3.19 percent compared to last quarter's 2.006 billion and it grew at 3.4 percent.

Source: IANS