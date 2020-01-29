ENGLISH

    Facebook Launches "Off-Facebook Activity" Tool

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Facebook has been through a rough patch, facing legal proceedings, regarding the privacy protection of the users. Following which, Mark Zuckerberg issued a public apology before the court over a privacy scandal that stormed the billion Facebook users. Drawing a sharp criticism for tampering the privacy by users, the company announced to launch an "Off-Facebook Activity" tool, back in August 2019.

    Facebook Launches

     

    The tool is finally unveiled by the social media giant. With an activity tool, you can easily find out which companies are providing information to Facebook about your real-world activity.

    Reasons Why Facebook Gathers Private Data

    Facebook has partnered with many websites and companies, to seek private information of the users. After it knows your interest in different apps, the company will match that interest with your DP and then will personalize your experience by offering ad services. Now, as you start using its ads, the per-click benefits Facebook with accommodation of more revenues.

    Even if you happen to stream your favorite web-series on Netflix, Facebook knows about it. And, then it will let you know about the upcoming series of the same genre, by posting on your feed. Out of curiosity, the moment you tap open to watch the promo, the beneficiary becomes Facebook with the aid of Netflix.

    The collaborated websites with the giant app use its trackers. These trackers start collecting your information, the moment you start interacting with websites. And, then these details are known by Facebook.

    How To Use "Off-Facebook Activity" Tool

    You can go to the tool by tap opening here. You can move to settings and click your Facebook information, in case you want to trace the tool from your feed section. You will be seeing an Off-Facebook Activity option. Once, you click view option under the activity tracker, you will find out various websites that you have used, linked with Facebook.

     

    The tool lets users choose any particular website, out of different visible websites. Later, on clicking that particular website's listing, you will be seeing a dialogue box. The box will further provide you with more specific details about what type of data was gathered. You can also clear your off-Facebook activity history, by just clicking "Clear History" on the tool's list. After clicking, you will find a window box, and below an option of 'clear history' will pop. Just select it and in seconds the history will be removed.

    The users may not like the idea of being tracked down by Facebook, and henceforth they could even stop using the app. As a result, they will be completely isolated from the real-world. At least with Facebook, they can get a good exposure. In fact, due to Facebook's smart technique, the users get to see thousands of information about other websites and companies on their feed section. It's just that Facebook wants to personalize your experience with perfection.

    Having said that, it would be worth to find out how people interpret the introduction of activity tool by Facebook. There is however no sign that Facebook will be tampering with the users' data, to either threaten or blackmail them.

    Read More About: facebook app news feature
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2020

