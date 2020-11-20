ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Facebook Messenger, Instagram Get Watch Together And More Features: Here's How To Use

    By
    |

    Facebook has introduced some new features including Watch Together, Chat Theme, Vanish Mode for its Messenger and Instagram. Both Watch Together and Chat Theme are now available on the platforms. However, the Vanish mode is now available on Messenger in the US. It is expected to available soon in other countries as well. The Watch Together feature will allow you to watch any video, song together with your friend. But for that, you have to make a video call first.

    Facebook Messenger, Instagram Get Watch Together And More Features

     

    On the other hand, Chat Theme options will let you use different themes on your chat. Lastly, the Vanish mode feature helps you to set texts to automatically disappear after a certain time. Here's are the details on how to use all features.

    Watch Together Feature: How To Use

    Starting with the Watch Together feature, you need to start a video chat first with your friend. On Instagram, you will find the 'Menu' option and just need to tab that option to watch any videos, images together. For Facebook Messenger, you need to swipe up to access the menu and then you will see the 'Watch Together' option above the screen sharing option.

    Chat Theme: How To Use

    To get the new Chat Theme, you need to update your Messenger and Instagram from the Google Play Store or Apple App store. There are a total of five chat themes on both platforms such as TinyTAN, Halloween, Love, Tie-dye, Monochrome. To set your chat theme you need to head over to the chat settings > Theme and then select any of them. Besides, one can change their chat color as well.

    Vanish Mode: How To Use

    With this vanish mode feature, messages will disappear after you leave a chat thread. One can turn the feature by swiping up in an existing chat thread and if you want you can swipe up again to off this. Notably, you will be notified if someone takes a screenshot of your chat while in Vanish mode.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news
    Story first published: Friday, November 20, 2020, 16:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X