Facebook Messenger, Instagram Get Watch Together And More Features: Here's How To Use
Facebook has introduced some new features including Watch Together, Chat Theme, Vanish Mode for its Messenger and Instagram. Both Watch Together and Chat Theme are now available on the platforms. However, the Vanish mode is now available on Messenger in the US. It is expected to available soon in other countries as well. The Watch Together feature will allow you to watch any video, song together with your friend. But for that, you have to make a video call first.
On the other hand, Chat Theme options will let you use different themes on your chat. Lastly, the Vanish mode feature helps you to set texts to automatically disappear after a certain time. Here's are the details on how to use all features.
Watch Together Feature: How To Use
Starting with the Watch Together feature, you need to start a video chat first with your friend. On Instagram, you will find the 'Menu' option and just need to tab that option to watch any videos, images together. For Facebook Messenger, you need to swipe up to access the menu and then you will see the 'Watch Together' option above the screen sharing option.
Chat Theme: How To Use
To get the new Chat Theme, you need to update your Messenger and Instagram from the Google Play Store or Apple App store. There are a total of five chat themes on both platforms such as TinyTAN, Halloween, Love, Tie-dye, Monochrome. To set your chat theme you need to head over to the chat settings > Theme and then select any of them. Besides, one can change their chat color as well.
Vanish Mode: How To Use
With this vanish mode feature, messages will disappear after you leave a chat thread. One can turn the feature by swiping up in an existing chat thread and if you want you can swipe up again to off this. Notably, you will be notified if someone takes a screenshot of your chat while in Vanish mode.
