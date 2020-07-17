Just In
Facebook Messenger Announces Screen Sharing Feature
Facebook Messenger now offers a screen sharing feature for Android and iOS users which is already available in Zoom. Messenger users can now share their mobile screen with their friends. The feature is also available to Messenger web via Messenger Rooms.
However, users on the phone can share their screens in a group video call with up to eight people, whereas users via messenger room can be shared with up to 16 people at once. Also, the number of people in the Facebook Messenger room could soon increase from 16 to 50. It has also been reported that Facebook will introduce new features so that users can share the screen between certain people.
The company said in a statement that users will have a lot of fun with this feature of sharing screens with friends in video calls and Messenger Rooms. The new screen sharing feature makes it easier for Messenger users to share their screens with family and loved ones, as well as the new feature, which makes it easier to stay close to their friends.
Many times, people have trouble understanding some features on the phone. Now they can instantly understand it from their loved ones. Previously, it was reported that Facebook was working to integrate its Messenger with WhatsApp. However, it is not known when it will be introduced.
How To Use
To get this new screen sharing feature, you first need to update your Messenger. After that, you need to start the video call and click 'Share Your Screen' after opening the Messenger app. Your phone's screen will then be visible to participants in your video call. The feature can be enjoyed by users all over the world. There are many things that can be done with Zoom's screen sharing feature, which also allows users to share files.
