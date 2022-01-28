ENGLISH

    Facebook Messenger Introduces Snapchat-Like Screenshot Notification; GIFs, Message Reaction Also Added

    By
    |

    Facebook Messenger has announced a new update for end-to-end encrypted conversation. Most of us are aware of the Messenger Secret Conversion feature which can be enabled by going inside a chat. Now, Meta has announced a screenshot notification feature, end-to-end encrypted group chats & calls in Messenger, message reactions, GIFs, and many other features. Check here how the new features do work.

     
    Facebook Messenger Introduces Snapchat-Like Screenshot Notification

    End-to-end Encrypted Group Chats & Calls On Messenger

    Previously, one-on-one chats were only available for a Secret Conversion. Now, Meta has introduced end-to-end encryption for group chats, including voice and video calls. So, users can now connect with their friends and family in a private and secure way.

    Screenshot Notification Feature

    For disappearing messages in end-to-end encrypted chats, users will receive a notification when someone will take screenshots of a disappearing message. The same feature was available in vanish mode and the Screenshot Notification feature will now be available disappearing messages in Messenger's end-to-end encrypted chats in the next few weeks. Besides, the Screenshot Notification feature is similar to Snapchat where if you take any screenshot of your friend's snap, they will be notified.

    GIFs, Stickers& Message Reactions Feature

    Now, GIFs and Stickers will be available for end-to-end encrypted chats. Also, users will be able to give reactions by tapping and holding on a message. Users will also be able to reply to a specific-messages in end-to-end encrypted chats by long pressing or swiping to reply.

    Moreover, the social media platform has introduced typing indicators, forward messaging options (by long-pressing on a message will give you the option to forward) and users will be able to save a video or image by long-pressing on any media. Besides, if you are sending a photo or video from your gallery, you'll have the option to edit it before sending it. You can crop the image and use stickers, text, and so on.

     

    If you are not aware of how to enable Secret Conversation, follow these steps:

    Step 1: Open a chat and then click on the 'info' icon placed beside the 'video call' option.

    Step 2: Now, click on the 'go to secret conversion option' to create end-to-end encryption chats.

    Step 3: You can set a time and your new messages will automatically be removed from both sides after that particular time your friend is seen.

    Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:48 [IST]
