Facebook Messenger Lite is now available for download in India

After many months, the Facebook Messenger Lite app has been launched in India. The app is available on the Google Play Store for the Android smartphone users in India.

Similar to the Facebook Lite app, this lite version of Facebook Messenger is aimed at those users who have entry-level smartphones and internet connections that are plagued with speed issues. It is an attempt taken by Facebook to address the issues faced by the users with slow internet connectivity. The app is optimized to work fine on such networks.

The Messenger Lite app weighs in at just 10MB, which is much lighter than the original Android app weighing 40MB. For now, this app is not available for the iPhone users just like the Facebook Lite app.

The Facebook Messenger Lite app provides most features that the regular app is bundled with such as the ability to send and receive photos, text, links, stickers, and emojis. However, only users in select regions can use the Messenger Lite app make video calls or send and receive money. The Facebook Messenger app has been receiving many new features constantly but the Lite version of the app remains clean with not many features.

While the Facebook Lite app was launched in the Indian market soon after its announcement, the social networking giant took a long time to bring the Messenger Lite app to the country. The app was unveiled in October 2016. Initially, it was rolled out for five select markets and made its way to more than 130 countries by April 2017.