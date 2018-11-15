Facebook Messenger "Unsend" feature now available for iOS and Android

Facebook has confirmed that it will soon be bringing the 'Unsend' feature to its Messenger app. It seems the feature is finally landed for the users. Facebook Messenger now offers the ability to unsend messages.

However, the messages can only be deleted 10 minutes after they're delivered so that users can correct a typo. After the message is being unsent, it will leave behind a "tombstone" that indicates that the message was deleted.

Facebook will also retain the unsent messages for a short duration in case the message has been reported for policy violation. The Remove feature is now available for both Android and iOS in Poland, Bolivia, Colombia, and Lithuania. However, the feature will be rolled out for the global markets in the coming days.

With the new feature, Facebook users will be able to remove all kinds of messages including text, group chats, videos, photos, links within 10 minutes of sending. Users will still be able to remove the messages but only for their side.

To use the new feature, users will have to tap and hold on the sent message, then select "Remove." Then the app will prompt a "Remove for Everyone" which will retract the message. Users will also get a warning that reads: "You'll permanently remove this message for all chat members. They can see that you removed a message and still report it."

Facebook has also confirmed that it will be introducing more unsend features, but as of now, the feature will only be available for limited regions.

Besides, the company recently launched a new app called Lasso. The app will go in direct competition with the popular TikTok app, and let users create fun, short videos. With the new app, the company wants to win new users. If the reports are to be believed, only half of the teens are said to still use Facebook, compared to 71 percent in 2014.