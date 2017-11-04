Facebook now introduces GIF-supported polls feature for its users: How to use it

Facebook has rolled out a new feature for its users. The popular social media platform has now introduced a GIF-supported poll feature that will now allow users to post poll questions as a new status.

The feature will be available on both the web as well as mobile platforms like iOS and Android apps. Interestingly, Facebook users will be able to add GIFs and photos in response to the poll questions instead of sending written answers. Users will also be able to add time duration for how long they want their poll to be open, with options for one day, one week, custom, or never.

However, the new feature seems quite familiar though. It seems that Facebook is following Instagram which has already got a similar feature in its Stories section last month. Likewise, GIF-supported polls in Facebook are not anonymous. The users' answers will be recorded and displayed just like on Instagram.

Twitter also has a polling feature where it provides four response options, instead of Facebook's two.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Facebook has introduced such feature. The company has been testing and experimenting with such feature since 2007 where it allowed advertisers and marketers to generate polls from the users.

How to Create Facebook Poll Status?

Well, it is like creating your normal status. You just have to tap the compose post section, or click on the "what's on your mind" section. Now below the text box, you will see many buttons and after scrolling down there will be one button that says "Poll". Then in the "Ask Something" section, you can type in your question. There are two options for answers. There's no limit to how long your question can be, but the responses will be limited to 25 characters.

You can further add a photo or GIF, as your answer. At the sides, you will be able to see the camera or GIF icon beside the options line for responses. So by clicking on any one, you can add your answer.