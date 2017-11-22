Facebook now lets you share 4K resolution photos in Messenger

Since the launch of Messenger, Facebook has been consistently adding new features to make it better. The social network giant yesterday announced that people can now send and receive photos in Messenger at 4K resolution or up to 4,096×4,096 pixels per image, which is the highest quality many smartphones support.

Up until now, people could not share high-resolution pictures through Facebook Messenger even if they wanted to. Needless to say, with the ability to support 4K resolution photos, Messenger will become more engaging for users. It is worth noting that, people send over 17 billion photos through Messenger every month. Moreover, Facebook explains even the high-resolution photos will be sent just as quickly before.

In case you wondering about how much of a difference 4K resolution makes. Well, Facebook has posted a series of photos highlighting this aspect. Two images of the same subjects have been captured, but only one them is captured in 4K resolution. Well, there is no need of describing as you clearly see that 4K photos have way clearer and sharper detail.

To send and share photos at 4K resolution, you will have to update your Messenger app to make sure you have the latest version. Then open a conversation and tap the camera roll icon. Select the photo, tap send, and the person you're messaging with will receive the high-resolution photo.

Starting today, Facebook is rolling out the support for 4K resolution photos in Messenger on both iPhone and Android to people in the US, Canada, France, Australia, the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea. In the coming weeks, Facebook Messenger will get the 4K photo sharing support in more countries.