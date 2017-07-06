Facebook reportedly developing an app for live group video chat

There has been a lot of talks going on regarding Facebook lately. Now, according to a report by Verge, the social network giant is working on an independent app that would allow users to have live video chats.

The name of the app is said to be Bonfire. The report mentions that this information comes from a reliable industry insider. However, not so surprisingly, this upcoming app by Facebook is based (read copied) on a group video chat app called Houseparty. Bonfire is likely to get launched by fall this year after going through beta testing with the company's employees.

For those who are not aware, the Houseparty was introduced back in September 2016 after the well-known live-stream app Meerkat was discontinued. Ben Rubin, co-founder of Meerkat cited not getting enough responses from the users as the reason for dropping the app.

Then he launched Houseparty, which was mainly aimed at youngsters. As expected, it became hugely popular among teenagers, despite many predicting that the app wouldn't be well received. The ability to do group video chat was really an innovative idea, which helped Houseparty earn a lot of revenues. Over one million people downloaded the app soon after it was launched in the US.

So it is pretty clear why Facebook wants to introduce a similar kind of app. Of course, Facebook has not spilled any beans on this matter but we expect more details to pop up in the upcoming days.

Besides this, another report recently suggested that Facebook is all set to introduce a new app called "Talk", which is meant for youngsters.