Facebook secretly developing new LOL meme hub app: All you need to know

If you remember Facebook introduced it Facebook Watch, Lasso, and IGTV feature a long back. It seems that the company is once again working on the development of another product targeting at the teens. According to a new report the company has invested months working on LOL which is a special feed, includes funny video and GIF-like clips.

This feed is divided into several categories like "For You," "Animals," "Fails," "Pranks" and more. You can choose anything from these categories and it will pull the content from News Feed posted by top mem pages on Facebook. LOL is currently in private beta any only 100 high school students are testing this with facebook staff. They have also signed a non-disclosure agreement with the company.

However, the company has not disclosed anything on the rollout of this feature. The teams are still finalizing whether they will roll out the feature in Watch or as a separate feature. The team is also discussing whether to release it on the Facebook app or release a standalone app for this new feature.

The feature is still in the early phase of testing, and the app is still not fully developed. The content which is going to be found on LOL will be sometimes weeks old, so if you are following any meme pages then you would have seen it before.

LOL feed will also allow you to filter the content depending on your preferences and it is also divided into categories like Wait For It", "Savage", "Classics", "Gaming", "Celebs", "School", and "Stand-Up". The app is still in developing phase so we have to wait a while for the official roll out.

