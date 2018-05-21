Facebook likely tests ‘Send in WhatsApp’ sharing button

Many times you might have come across a good message or funny video on Facebook, which you want to share instantly with your friends via WhatsApp. It is possible to share pictures on the social media platform via other apps. But it is difficult to share posts and videos as it requires you to copy the link and send the same manually. Even sharing pictures requires you to follow a few steps.

Now, the process of sharing Facebook posts via WhatsApp appears to have become easier. Facebook is reportedly testing a new share button on its mobile app to share content on WhatsApp. It is believed that this button will be similar to the 'Send in Messenger' button, which will let you share posts directly through Facebook Messenger. We use the Facebook beta app but we were unable to spot this feature.

Facebook 'Send in WhatsApp' button

To share Facebook posts directly via WhatsApp, you need to tap the Share button on the app. It will display three options - Share Now, Write Post, and Send in WhatsApp. On choosing the last option, a link will be generated. This link can be shared with any WhatsApp contacts.

Basically, the 'Send in WhatsApp' feature will be quite similar to the WhatsApp share button, which is seen on websites these days. It is meant to make it easier for users to share content. Also, it will benefit the businesses by letting them share the products featured on Facebook Marketplace on WhatsApp for a better reach.

This is not the first time that we are coming across reports related to this kind of a feature. Back in 2017, we came across a leaked screenshot of the Facebook mobile app with a WhatsApp shortcut button. This button was touted to be available for select users in order to let them open the messaging app without leaving Facebook.

There is no official confirmation from the social media giant regarding the share button. But beta users of the Facebook app have claimed to have got this feature. Recently, the company rolled out the ability for users to play Facebook and Instagram videos within WhatsApp. In our opinion, this feature will be very useful to users and businesses. A wider rollout of this feature is highly anticipated for a simplified user experience across platforms.