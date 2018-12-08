Facebook tests live video shopping in Messenger

Facebook appears to be working on a new feature that could be rolled out to its Messenger app. Well, it is the Live video feature that already exists on the social networking app. It is said that the same feature will be used by the merchants to demo and explain their products for the viewers. And, customers can likely capture a screenshot of the products that they like and use the app to send it across to the seller. The merchant can also request for the payment via the chat app itself.

As per a recent report by Techcrunch, Facebook appears to have confirmed the new shopping feature. It is also said that the feature is in testing with a few set of Pages in Thailand. The company claims to have got feedback from the community in the country. Going by the same, the Live video is touted to have helped sellers demonstrate how well the items could be used so that the buyers get a better understanding.

Facebook in plans for more features

It also looks like Facebook is planning for new commerce experiences such as home rentals via its Marketplace in Thailand. It is touted to be one of their most active communities when it comes to Marketplace by Mayank Yadav, the Product Manager for Marketplace at Facebook. It is also running the new Live shopping test that actually lets Pages notify their followers that they are broadcasting in order to showcase all their products and establish a connection with their customers.

Using the Messenger app, Facebook can take the product reservations and request for payments. Facebook will not take any cut for the payments that are made using Messenger. However, the feature can still help the company earn money as it is seeking revenue beyond the News Feeds ads. Well, revenue generation is possible via lucrative video ads. The social networking company can reply on its smart device called Portal in order to improve the experience further.