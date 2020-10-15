Facebook "Thumbs Down" button to come soon; Tests in progress News oi-Samden Sherpa Facebook users have been asking the company for a “dislike” option for years, and it seems the company is finally taking a step to grant their request.

Facebook might finally be adding the "Dislike" feature to its platform. According to a report from TechCrunch, the social media giant is testing the thumbs down button on the Messenger app.

Further, the report states that it is not entirely a separate dislike button but a thumb down emoji which will be included within the reactions feature that is coming to Messenger. The reactions feature which is already present in the news feed and pops up whenever you hover over the "Like" button on any post, similarly, users will be able to add reaction emojis next to text in conversations in the Messenger app.

But there is one thing different in the reactions feature for the Messenger app. It is getting the thumbs up and thumbs down emojis apart from the "love," "haha," "wow," "sad" and "angry" options. In addition, this feature for Messenger also includes a reaction counter, where users will be able to see the number of their reactions at any given time.

More importantly, Facebook has confirmed this new feature to TechCrunch, saying "We're always testing ways to make Messenger more fun and engaging. This is a small test where we enable people to share an emoji that best represents their feelings on a message." Facebook has further told TechCrunch that the thumbs down reaction meant as more of a "no" than a dislike.

While this is the current scenario, not everyone might have access to the feature as it is just being tested. On the contrary, Facebook has said if people enjoy it, Messenger reactions feature could roll out to all users. And who knows the thumbs down emoji might come to the news feed as well.

