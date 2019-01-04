ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Facebook tracks non-users, logged-out users outside its platform: Report

The primary purpose of advertising IDs, such as the Google advertising ID is to allow advertisers to link data about user behavior from different apps and web browsing

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    According to a new study by Private International, Facebook tracks even those Android users who do not use the app.

    Facebook tracks non-users, logged-out users outside its platform

     

    It said Facebook routinely tracks users, non-users and logged-out users outside its platform through Facebook Business Tools.

    App developers share data with Facebook through the Facebook Software Development Kit (SDK), a set of software development tools that help developers build apps for a specific operating system, the study said.

    Typically, the data that is automatically transmitted first is events data that communicates to Facebook that the Facebook SDK has been initialized by transmitting data such as "App installed" and "SDK Initialized".

    This data reveals the fact that a user is using a specific app, every single time that user opens an app.

    "In our analysis, apps that automatically transmit data to Facebook share this data together with a unique identifier, the Google advertising ID (AAID)," the researchers said.

    The primary purpose of advertising IDs, such as the Google advertising ID (or Apple's equivalent, the IDFA) is to allow advertisers to link data about user behavior from different apps and web browsing into a comprehensive profile, according to the report.

    We also found that some apps routinely send Facebook data that is incredibly detailed and sometimes sensitive. Again, this concerns data of people who are either logged out of Facebook or who do not have a Facebook account. A prime example is the travel search and price comparison app "KAYAK", which sends detailed information about people's flight searches to Facebook, including: departure city, departure airport, departure date, arrival city, arrival airport, arrival date, number of tickets (including number of children), class of tickets (economy, business or first class).

    Read More About: facebook apps news
    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue