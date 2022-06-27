Facebook Watch App Not Working For Apple TV After Update; Here’s Why News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Televisions are no longer simple gadgets to watch movies or series. Modern smart TVs are equipped with some of the latest techs, allowing you to stream content from OTT platforms, attend video calls, access social media platforms, and so on. But now, the Facebook app for Apple TV will soon end support.

Facebook App For Apple TV

The Facebook app for smart TVs allows users to do a lot of things. This includes accessing Facebook on your smart TV, watch videos, shows, livestreams, and more. But the Facebook app for Apple TV won't work soon, suggests a report from 9to5Mac.

To note, the Facebook app for Apple TV received a new update recently. However, users began complaining that they could no longer access the Facebook app after the update. "The Facebook Watch TV app is no longer available, but you can still find lots of videos on Facebook at www.facebook.com/watch" was the message that most people saw.

A thread of conversations online revealed that a lot of users were having the same experience. When they tried to access the Facebook Watch app on their Apple TV 4K, they all received the same message that the Facebook Watch TV app was no longer available.

Why Is Facebook App Unavailable On Apple TV?

The answer to this question is unclear at the moment. A few reports believe the message could be a glitch from the recent update. It's also possible that Facebook pulled down the Watch app from the Apple TV entirely, a few other reports speculate.

Looking back, the popular social media app announced the Facebook Watch app back in 2017, starting it first with Samsung smart TVs. Presently a lot of smart TVs, Android TVs, and even the Apple TVs range include the Facebook Watch app. There is also a dedicated Facebook Watch app for mobile and desktop.

If you wish to use the Facebook Watch app on Apple TV, you might have to wait for another update. Until then, you can use the app by casting it from your phone to your TV. But this would drain your mobile's battery. Presently, there's not much fuss for Android or non-Apple smart TVs, which are massively used in India.

