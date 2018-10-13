Facebook will soon add Unsend option to its Messenger app

Social media giant Facebook has made a lot of changes in its app and messenger app in the last few months. The company has also promised to bring an option of deleting and unsending the messages, but the company failed to deliver the promise on time. But it seems there is still some hope. It has been reported that Facebook has already started testing something similar to this feature.

There are many times when you send some messages and regret later it should be said or sometimes mistakenly you send some messages in a wrong conversation. Just to correct this issue the company is bringing this feature through which you can delete the message from both the sides and also can stop sending some message.

A couple of screenshots are also leaked recently which indicated that the company is working on implementing the Unsend message feature soon on the Messenger app. In order to use the feature, you need to long press on a sent message, which will pop-up two option one to delete and another to unsend. Based on your choice, the first option will delete the message from your side of the conversation and the second option will remove it from the person whom you sent it.

A Twitter user with username Jane Manchun Wong posted some screenshots of the feature. But there is the catch, Facebook is implementing the feature in such a way so that you can use it more than a certain amount of times. This clearly means that the company is not going to give total freedom when it comes to unsending messages.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has also introduced this same feature long back, which allows you to delete the messages from both the sides. But WhatsApp didn't come with any restrictions at all.

Let's see when the testing of this feature will wrap up and we will get to see the rollout. We can expect it sometime soon by the end of October.