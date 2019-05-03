Fartr is a ridiculous app that analyses your Fart using Artificial Intelligence News oi-Vivek Is this is the best use of AI? We think so.

Internet is a weird place, where people share their unique ideas with the world, and some of these ideas will save the world one day. Fartr is a premium app available for Android and iOS device for Rs 170, with a unique mission, and here is everything you need to know about the world's first fart analyzing app.

Best use of Artificial Intelligence?

We have seen games, apps, and camera software with AI capability, which will improve the overall performance of the specific subject. Fartr, the one of a kind fart analyzing app also uses AI or Artificial Intelligence to analyze your fart.

Wait for that Golden movement

As soon as you are ready for the analysis, open the app and press anywhere on the screen to capture and record your fart, which will be further enhanced a unique algorithm, which will examine the quality of your fart.

Depending on the quality of your fart (analyzed by a patent-pending algorithm) Fartr will assign a unique score out of 100, which can be used to boast about your farting abilities with friends and families.

Depending on the volume, length, and pitch of your fart, the app will create unique graphics. Not only that, but you can also save multiple farts on the app, which can be shared to your friends and family across social media platforms.

The app is available for Android tablets and smartphones for Rs 170, and the same is also available for iOS devices for $1,99. This is one time purchase, and the app offers an ad-free user experience with no bloatware or third-party ad-banners what so ever. Android devices running Android 4.3 and above will support the app, and iOS devices with iOS 10.3 and above (both iPhone and iPad) will support the app.

Download Fartrt for Android devices here

Download Fartrt for iOS devices here