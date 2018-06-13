FIFA World Cup 2018: Top Five apps to catch the live updates of FIFA 2018

Finally, the most awaited FIFA World Cup 2018 is going to kick start from June 14, 2018. These upcoming 31 days is going to be dominated by football, and all the football fans are going to be crazy about their favourite team. We do believe you also have your favourite team and you don't want to miss a single match of your team.

However, there are still few days to go for the World Cup matches, but the pre-Cup friendlies have already bought some surprises. Germany lost to Austria, France tied with USA and Brazil gets its A-game to the table by winning over Austria with 3-0 with Neymar scoring.

This time its a good news for Indian fans because the timings of most of the matches will take place between 3:30 pm and 12:30 am this year's World Cup. Unlike the last edition of the World Cup which took place on Brazil which was really odd timings for we Indians.

But it's not possible to catch all the matches due to work and social commitments. But you are one of those hardcore fans who never want to miss a single match of the teams which you support, then don't worry we get you the list of five best apps which you must download to enjoy the FIFA 2018 at any point of time.

Official FIFA app You can opt to the most obvious app on your smartphone to get the live updates of the matches. Its a free app which is available both on Android and iOS devices. This app will give you complete information about all the participating teams, schedule of matches, image gallery, video collection and everything related to the matches. Goal Live Score In case you want to skip the live streaming of the matches and chose to get the scores only then this is app is a perfect selection for you. The Goal Live Score only gives you the score of all the matches. But it is pretty efficient and gives you updates in real-time. It is also available on both iOS and Android devices. Stats Zone If you are a pure hardcore football fan and want to get more than just the goals scores then the Stats Zone is the app is for you. This particular app will provide you the detailed tactics employed during the matches including shots on goals, passes, attack, defence and more. However this app is available only on iOS devices and not for Android. OneFootball This particular app will give you information on all the aspects of matches played in World Cup. It will provide live scores, news, highlights, stats and more. You can also personalise content as per your favourite teams and favourite players. This app is also available on both Android and iOS devices. SonyLIV app Last but not the least, Sony LIV app you can download this app for streaming all the football World Cup matches. If you want to enjoy an ad-free live streaming experience then you have to pay Rs 199 for the 'Super Sports' which will be valid for the next six months. However there is some user who doesn't mind to see a 5-min delay ad-supported telecast, and those users needn't have to pay anything. However, if you are sports freaks then Rs 199 for six months isn't a bad deal at all if you are planning to stream the World Cup games.