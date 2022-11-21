FIFA World Cup 2022 Live-Streaming: Where to Watch it Online for Free? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

FIFA World Cup, one of the biggest sporting events has kickstarted. If you're looking for apps or platforms to watch the soccer world cup in India, you can find the list here. To note, Jio Cinema has the rights to live-stream the ongoing FIFA World Cup in India.

However, Jio Cinema failed to deliver a smooth live-streaming experience for fans, leaving them frustrated. Technical glitches left the app buffering all through the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Moreover, the first match between Qatar and Ecuador also couldn't be streamed seamlessly, fans complained.

FIFA World Cup: Where to Watch on TV?

If you have a cable TV connection, you can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. The channel is available on almost all paid DTH service providers like TataPlay, Airtel, Hathway, Jio, and more.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where to Watch for Free?

If you're looking for a platform to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 for free, then Jio Cinema is the best option. You simply need to download the Jio Cinema app from Google Play or the App Store to access the ongoing world cup.

Moreover, you don't particularly require a Reliance Jio SIM card to download or access the Jio Cinema app. You can also watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in five languages on Jio Cinema, which include Hindi, Tamil, English, Bengali, and Malayalam.

Plus, you can also access FIFA World Cup 2022 live-streaming on your PC or laptop via Jio Cinema. You simply need to visit the Jio Cinema webpage on your browser to begin viewing the soccer world cup matches.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Jio Cinema Buffering Problem

As mentioned above, users have been complaining about the slow buffering of the Jio Cinema app. After many people took to Twitter, Jio Cinema responded to them via an official tweet. Users were requested to "upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience," the tweet explained.

In this case, make sure you're connected to a stable network or Wi-Fi connection. Ensure that you have the latest version of the Jio Cinema app on your phone as well as the latest version of the browser on your PC/laptop. This might help give you a clean experience to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022.

