Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers For August 2: How To Play And Win Rewards?

Flipkart and Amazon are both popular e-commerce platforms with several discount offers. Also, both host several daily quizzes, giving users a chance to win free gifts and vouchers. The Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz for August 2 is live now, giving users a chance to win free vouchers and Flipkart Super coins.

Here are the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz questions and answers for August 2:

Question 1: In the 2020 film Panga, Kangana Ranaut plays the role of a?

Answer: Kabaddi Player

Question 2: The film Mardaani 2 is based in which city?

Answer: Kota

Question 3: The first Academy award to be won by an Indian was awarded in which of these categories?

Answer: Costume Design

Question 4: In Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar's character Bala was a prince of which kingdom?

Answer: Madhavgarh

Question 5: Which famous Hollywood film was sent to theatres with the codename - Pound Foolish?

Answer: It

How To Play Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz?

There are a couple of points to bear in mind while playing the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz. The quiz is based on current affairs, general knowledge, and other trivia. Much like the Amazon Daily Quiz, the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz is also app-based. One can download the Flipkart app from Google Play or App Store.

Next, you need to be at least 18 years old and log in with a Flipkart id. If you don't have a Flipkart id, you can create one easily on the app. Also, the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz goes live at 12 AM and ends at 11:59 PM, giving you ample time to play the quiz. The winners will be announced within 15 days and can be viewed from the Gems/Rewards section on the app.

Participating in the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz is quite easy. Once you've logged into the Flipkart app on your mobile, head over to the Game Zone. Now click on the Daily Trivia Banner or search for Daily Trivia. Enter the game and answer all 5 questions with correct answers to be eligible to win prizes and other goodies.

