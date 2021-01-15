Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers For January 15: Your Chance To Win Supercoins News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz is here with a fresh batch of questions for players. As the name suggests, the new Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs. Today's Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz winners stand a chance to win several goodies, including vouchers and Flipkart supercoins. Here are the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers for today.

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers For January 15

The Flipkart DailyTrivia Quiz, like always, begins at 12 AM and will go on till 11:59 PM, giving players ample time to try their luck at the game. Since all the answers have been listed out here, you can try your chance at winning at the Flipkart DailyTrivia Quiz.

Question 1: The Bandhgala suit was first created for the Maharaja of?

Answer: Jodhpur

Question 2: Jataveda and Kravyada are the two forms of what?

Answer: Agni

Question 3: Banglore Tiger is a book written by Steven Hamm about which company?

Answer: Wipro

Question 4: What did Robert Chesebrough accidentally find in a Pennsylvanian oilfield?

Answer: Petroleum Jelly

Question 5: Caused due to the high level of pheomelanin, Scotland's 13% population has?

Answer: Red Hair

How To Play Flipkart DailyTrivia Quiz

There are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the Flipkart DailyTrivia Quiz. Firstly, the quiz is app-only, meaning you can't play it on the web from your PC. If you don't have the Flipkart app, you can download it from the Google Play Store or the App Store. You will also need to have a Flipkart account to access the quiz or you can create a new one.

Once done, open the Flipkart app > Menu > Game Zone > DailyTrivia Banner. This will open the Flipkart DailyTrivia Quiz, which will be refreshed every day. Like always, winners stand a chance to win Flipkart supercoins or even a couple of gift hampers and vouchers.

If you answer all the questions correctly, you will be part of the lucky winning pool. Flipkart will announce the lucky winners 15 days from the date of participation. To check if you've won on the Flipkart DailyTrivia Quiz, head over to the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

