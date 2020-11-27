Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers November 27, 2020: Play And Win Exciting Prizes News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Flipkart and Amazon are giving you a chance to win various exciting prizes through its quiz contest. The Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz for November 27 is already gone live. Users can get a chance to earn free vouchers and super coins and more exciting prizes by answering the questions. However, the first 50,000 winners will only be eligible for rewards. The Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz contest kicks at 12 AM and runs till 11:59 PM. Check out all details about Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz.

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details And How To Participate

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz also focuses on general knowledge and current affairs like Amazon Quiz. The winner will be declared within 15 days from the date of participation and it can be checked under the Gems section in the app.

If you don't have a Flipkart account, you can download the Flipkart mobile app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Notably, Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz is not available in the web version. Follow this step to participate in the contest-

Step 1: Open the Flipkart app on your Android/iOS device.

Step 2: Click on Game Zone and then select Daily Trivia.

Step 3: Finally, click on the banner to start the game.

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz November 27: Questions And Answers

Question 1: What role did the actress Emma Watson play in the Harry Potter movies?

Answer: Hermione Granger

Question 2: Who among these directed the films 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and 'Luck By Chance'?

Answer: Zoya Akhtar

Question 3: Who is Fred Flintstones' best friend in the cartoon 'The Flintstones'?

Answer: Barney Rubble

Question 4: Which of these is NOT the name of an actual Bollywood film?

Answer: Love in London

Question 5: Which Bollywood actor shares his name with a late Malayali filmmaker?

Answer: John Abraham

