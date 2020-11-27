Just In
- 10 min ago New Realme Smartphone Appears On FCC Listing, Battery Details Revealed
-
- 25 min ago Happy Thanksgiving Day 2020: How To download And Send Thanksgiving Day WhatsApp Stickers
- 1 hr ago Nokia 9.3 PureView Launch Likely Postponed To H1 2021
- 1 hr ago Amazon Quiz Answers For November 27: Play And Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Don't Miss
- Movies Kalki Koechlin Shares Her Love Story With Boyfriend Guy Hershberg: He Learnt To Make Biryani And I, Shakshuka
- Finance Gas Distribution Stocks Gain On Notification Of Simplified Gas Tariffs
- News Another neighbour keeps raising border disputes like Pak: Rajnath
- Automobiles MG Installs 60kW EV Fast Charger In Agra: Available For Public Use
- Sports India vs Australia | Protesters invade Sydney ground with placards against Adani project Down Under
- Lifestyle Janhvi Kapoor Sets Festive Goals In Her Floral Lehenga And You Would Love To Steal It From Her!
- Travel Romantic Places for Couples To Visit In India This Holiday Season
- Education CSEET Result 2020: ICSI Releases CS Executive Entrance Test CSEET November 2020 Result
Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers November 27, 2020: Play And Win Exciting Prizes
Flipkart and Amazon are giving you a chance to win various exciting prizes through its quiz contest. The Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz for November 27 is already gone live. Users can get a chance to earn free vouchers and super coins and more exciting prizes by answering the questions. However, the first 50,000 winners will only be eligible for rewards. The Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz contest kicks at 12 AM and runs till 11:59 PM. Check out all details about Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz.
Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details And How To Participate
Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz also focuses on general knowledge and current affairs like Amazon Quiz. The winner will be declared within 15 days from the date of participation and it can be checked under the Gems section in the app.
If you don't have a Flipkart account, you can download the Flipkart mobile app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Notably, Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz is not available in the web version. Follow this step to participate in the contest-
Step 1: Open the Flipkart app on your Android/iOS device.
Step 2: Click on Game Zone and then select Daily Trivia.
Step 3: Finally, click on the banner to start the game.
Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz November 27: Questions And Answers
Question 1: What role did the actress Emma Watson play in the Harry Potter movies?
Answer: Hermione Granger
Question 2: Who among these directed the films 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and 'Luck By Chance'?
Answer: Zoya Akhtar
Question 3: Who is Fred Flintstones' best friend in the cartoon 'The Flintstones'?
Answer: Barney Rubble
Question 4: Which of these is NOT the name of an actual Bollywood film?
Answer: Love in London
Question 5: Which Bollywood actor shares his name with a late Malayali filmmaker?
Answer: John Abraham
-
24,896
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,990
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470
-
11,499
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
6,960