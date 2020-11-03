Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers November 3, 2020: Play And Wins Flipkart Super Coins News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Flipkart and Amazon have been head to head in competition, not only in discount sales but on several other levels as well. The Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz and the Amazon Daily Quiz is another example where the two platforms compete. If you're looking to participate and win some exciting prizes, the Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz is a great opportunity.

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz November 3, 2020 Details

Like all quizzes, the Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz is where participants can win prizes for answering the questions accurately. The quiz focuses on questions based on current affairs and general knowledge. If you answer correctly, you stand a chance to win free vouchers and Flipkart Super coins. Also, the Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz will be hosted every day, increasing your chances of winning.

The Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz on November 3 will begin at 12 AM and will run till 11:59 PM. This gives players plenty of time to play the quiz, even right now! Here's how to play and win at the Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz.

How To Play Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz November 3, 2020

Here are some simple steps to play and win at the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz on November 3. Do note, you can participate only on the Flipkart app, and not the web version.

Step 1: Open the Flipkart app on your Android/iOS device

Step 2: Select Menu > Game Zone > Daily Trivia

Step 3: Click on the banner and this will open the quiz. Begin answering the questions.

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz November 3: Questions And Answers

As noted, the Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz will be largely based on general knowledge and current affairs. Also, the questions will keep changing every day - so it's best to brush up and stay updated before taking up the quiz. Here are the questions and answers for Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz on November 3:

Which cricketer scored 400 in the 2016 IPL season?

Answer: Virat Kohli

Which IPL team's home ground in the I S Bindra stadium?

Answer: Punjab

How many overseas players are allowed in the playing eleven of an IPL team?

Answer: Four

Who holds the record of the best bowing economy in IPL?

Answer: Rashid Khan

Who among these was not one of the three wickets of the first hattrick of IPL?

Answer: Ravi Teja

