Just In
- 19 min ago Micromax In Series Launching In India Today: Here's How To Watch Live Stream
-
- 3 hrs ago Realme Festive Days Sale Offers: Special Discount On Realme Smartphones
- 11 hrs ago Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC Officially Announced In India; Sale Starts November 3
- 13 hrs ago BSNL Introduces BOSS Portal For Broadband Users: Here's How To Use
Don't Miss
- Finance These Banks To Levy Fee On Deposits At Cash Deposit Machine: Here Are The Rules And Charges
- News Dubbak bypoll: A stiff three-way contest; 315 polling centres set up
- Education HPBOSE 10th Compartment Result 2020: How To Check Matric Supplementary Result 2020
- Sports IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane happy to stitch together a winning partnership with Shikhar Dhawan
- Movies Bigg Boss Tamil Voting Process: Here’s How To Vote For Aari Arjuna, Archana Chandhoke And Others
- Lifestyle White Onions Are Good For Diabetics; Read About The Other Health Benefits Of White Onions
- Automobiles Maxxis M922F Tyres For Electric Two-Wheelers Launched In India: Here Are More Details
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In November
Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers November 3, 2020: Play And Wins Flipkart Super Coins
Flipkart and Amazon have been head to head in competition, not only in discount sales but on several other levels as well. The Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz and the Amazon Daily Quiz is another example where the two platforms compete. If you're looking to participate and win some exciting prizes, the Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz is a great opportunity.
Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz November 3, 2020 Details
Like all quizzes, the Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz is where participants can win prizes for answering the questions accurately. The quiz focuses on questions based on current affairs and general knowledge. If you answer correctly, you stand a chance to win free vouchers and Flipkart Super coins. Also, the Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz will be hosted every day, increasing your chances of winning.
The Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz on November 3 will begin at 12 AM and will run till 11:59 PM. This gives players plenty of time to play the quiz, even right now! Here's how to play and win at the Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz.
How To Play Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz November 3, 2020
Here are some simple steps to play and win at the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz on November 3. Do note, you can participate only on the Flipkart app, and not the web version.
Step 1: Open the Flipkart app on your Android/iOS device
Step 2: Select Menu > Game Zone > Daily Trivia
Step 3: Click on the banner and this will open the quiz. Begin answering the questions.
Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz November 3: Questions And Answers
As noted, the Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz will be largely based on general knowledge and current affairs. Also, the questions will keep changing every day - so it's best to brush up and stay updated before taking up the quiz. Here are the questions and answers for Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz on November 3:
- Which cricketer scored 400 in the 2016 IPL season?
Answer: Virat Kohli
- Which IPL team's home ground in the I S Bindra stadium?
Answer: Punjab
- How many overseas players are allowed in the playing eleven of an IPL team?
Answer: Four
- Who holds the record of the best bowing economy in IPL?
Answer: Rashid Khan
- Who among these was not one of the three wickets of the first hattrick of IPL?
Answer: Ravi Teja
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,979
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,969
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
9,840
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
39,999
-
78,315
-
1,21,855
-
13,940
-
48,000
-
10,499
-
5,499
-
13,099