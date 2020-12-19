Flipkart Fake Or Not Fake Quiz Answers For December 19: Play And Win Gift Vouchers News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Flipkart is well-known for its price cuts and discount sales on several goods. The popular e-commerce site is now attracting customers with the Fake or Not Fake quiz. Winners stand a chance to win free vouchers, Flipkart Super Coins, and other such goodies. The Flipkart Fake or Not Quiz is now live on the platform.

Flipkart Fake Or Not Fake Quiz Explained

The quiz, like Amazon Quiz, focuses on general knowledge. The Flipkart Fake or Not Quiz is a set of true-or-false questions, where answering all the questions correctly makes the player eligible for rewards. The quiz is live every day from 12 AM to 11:59 PM, giving players ample time to play and win.

Do note, you will need the Flipkart app to play the Flipkart Fake or Not quiz, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Once you have the app, launch the app > head over to Game Zone > Daily Trivia Banner. Here, you'll find the quiz that gets updated every day.

How To Play Flipkart Fake Or Not Fake Quiz

The Flipkart Fake or Not quiz for December 19 has several rewards for winners. In today's quiz first 50 winners stand a chance to get Rs. 3,000 gift vouchers. Additionally, 1,000 winners get Rs. 100 gift vouchers. Plus, winners also stand a chance to win Flipkart Super Coins. You can play and win any of these gift vouchers.

Since the Flipkart Fake or Not quiz is a daily event, players can improve their chances of winning by playing every day. Flipkart will select the winners as part of the prize pool, and lucky winners stand a chance to win the above-mentioned gift vouchers. Do note, the prize for the Flipkart Fake or Not quiz keeps changing every day.

Flipkart Fake Or Not Fake Quiz Answers For Today

Here are the Flipkart Fake or Not quiz answers for today.

Kiwi fruit is named after the Kiwi bird

Answer: Not Fake

The slogan ʻInquilab Zindabad' was coined by Bhagat Singh.

Answer: Fake

The last letter added to our alphabet is 'J'.

Answer: Not Fake

Best Mobiles in India