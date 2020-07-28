ENGLISH

    Flipkart Introduces Hyperlocal Services; Offering 90-Minute Delivery

    Flipkart has announced the launch of its Hyperlocal services. The new services are known as Flipkart Quick and it is offering 2,000 products, such as Fresh, Grocery, Dairy, Mobiles, Electronics Accessories, Stationery Items, and Home Accessories.

    The services are initially available in Bengaluru in selected locations, including Whitefield, Indiranagar, Banashankari, Panathur, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, and KR Puram. Under these newly launched services, the company is providing deliveries in 90-minute or buyers can book two hours slot. Besides, the company allows you to book your order anytime during the day, and it will be delivered on the same day. However, users need to spend extra Rs. 29.

    Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Karwa, Vice-President, Flipkart, said, " We start with our dark store (no-walk-in) model, wherein we enable sellers to store inventory close to the consumer; this model has the potential of encouraging local entrepreneurship and enabling new business strategies and partnerships."The hyperlocal markets are planning to cater to new users. Furthermore, the company is planning to expand its reach to other cities.

    The announcement comes soon after Flipkart acquired Walmart's cash and carry business. The company has launched Flipkart Wholesale plans to increase its reach in the industry. The company is likely to start its business this year in August. In fact, the company has joined hands with many Indian brands. Besides, the company will help small industries and kiranas.

    E-Commerce To Grow 27% By 2024

    Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has announced that the e-commerce market in the country is expected to grow 27 percent by 2024. The firm said products like grocery and Fashion will play a major role. The report stated that Grofers and Big Basket are leading in the grocery segment. But said, that Reliance Jio will capture half of the market in the coming days as it has partnered with WhatsApp to launch of JioMart in the country.

    Read More About: flipkart
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 18:12 [IST]
