Flipkart mobile app now has travel booking feature

Flipkart made an entry in the travel industry last month when it had collaborated with MakeMyTrip. However back then there was no information available regarding the release of the joint venture. Now, it seems like Flipkart is keeping on its side of the bargain. The company had announced the long-awaited 'Travel by Flipkart' feature for its mobile app.

The travel booking feature that has been added to the Flipkart mobile app is placed on the hamburger menu which the users can locate on the right of the app. A user can either tap the three horizontal lines in order to open up the navigation menu and then search for words like "Travel. "Flight," "MakeMyTrip", or "MMT" in order to go to the 'Travel' option.

Once the user has clicked or tapped the 'Travel' feature, they will be redirected to a page which is similar to what users might have seen if they have tried making a reservation on MakeMyTrip. A user then will be able to search for the flights and also complete their reservation without the need of leaving the Flipkart app.

One of the major benefits of reserving the flight ticket this way will assure that the user will be able to manage them quite easily. The tickets will then appear in a user's 'Orders' section. This will further allow a user to take action i.e reschedule, cancel or even claim refunds similar to what uses might have already experienced with the Flipkart order in the app.

The travel reservation is currently live for the Android users only. The feature is expected to reach to the iOS devices over the span of next few weeks. For the HDFC users, the feature can be availed currently at a discount of 10%for the HDFC debit card holders, and for selected other card holders at a discount of 5%.

Xiaomi's Global Mi Home Experience Store in Delhi: Products Rundown

Also, the MakeMytrip and Flipkart collaboration might also result in the availability of hotel, bus and cabs on the e-commerce platform in the coming few weeks. It seems like Flipkart is finally trying to come out of its shell and be more than just delivering products company.